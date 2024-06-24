Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 589.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

QQQM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.60. 1,047,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.56. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $200.32.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

