Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $165.98. 4,366,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,777. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

