Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 32,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.72. 8,811,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,622,900. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.