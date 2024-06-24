Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

AVDE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 166,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,783. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.