Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS KJAN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $34.66. 16,605 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

