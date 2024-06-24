GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Insider Buys $47,500.00 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,629,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GLYC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

