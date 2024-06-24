Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.31

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 1717044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
