Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.83.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Galicia
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.