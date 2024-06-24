Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211,870 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 246,452 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.