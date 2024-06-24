Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.95. 1,630,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
