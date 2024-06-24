Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 184 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,050,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.29. 767,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.