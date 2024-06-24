Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 199 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $440.35. 459,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.52 and its 200 day moving average is $408.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $446.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.