Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 35 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

REGN traded up $10.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,063.89. 518,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $967.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,068.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

