Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,201.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $19.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,191.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,457. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,140.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,755.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

