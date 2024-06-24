Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 241,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,962. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.