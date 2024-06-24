Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 332,429 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FBCG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 405,004 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

