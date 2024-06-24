Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $452,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. 1,461,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.