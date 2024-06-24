Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $79.73. 7,393,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,376,820. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

