Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,898,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,921,773. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 235.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

