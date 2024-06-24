Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $8,557,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Salesforce by 544.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,439,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,302 shares of company stock worth $154,932,104. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,540,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,846. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

