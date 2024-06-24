Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,051 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 81.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,500. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

