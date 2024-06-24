Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,291 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 862.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $54.95. 538,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

