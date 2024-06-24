Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.92. 7,462,777 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

