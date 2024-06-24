Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IXN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 277,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,777. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $85.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

