Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,511,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VBR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.60. 288,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

