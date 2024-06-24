Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded down $12.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $752.20. 559,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,395. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $755.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

