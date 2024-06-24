Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 172 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $215.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,956. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.