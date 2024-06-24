Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.51 on Monday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.