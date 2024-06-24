Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$136,070.79 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$157,200.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$76,968.00.

HWX opened at C$6.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.02.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7362525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

