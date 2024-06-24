HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
HealthStream Trading Up 1.0 %
HSTM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.99. 73,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.84 million, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.12.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
