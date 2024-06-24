Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

HLAN opened at $91.20 on Monday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

