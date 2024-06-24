Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.03

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 235753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $6,950,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 210,112 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.