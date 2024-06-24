High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

