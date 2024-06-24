High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

