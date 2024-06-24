Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.23. 1,623,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,136,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,223.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 933,942 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,411 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

