HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $484.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.
HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
