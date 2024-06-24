HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $484.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

