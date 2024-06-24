Hut 8 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 35,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 18,431 call options.

Hut 8 stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter worth about $18,191,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

