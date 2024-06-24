ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James raised ICU Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $116.10 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 681.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

