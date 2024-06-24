Ignite Planners LLC Buys 25,875 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 395.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 6,621,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

