Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,676 shares. The company has a market cap of $439.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

