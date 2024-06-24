Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

