Ignite Planners LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July makes up 3.1% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:DJUL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,506 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.