Ignite Planners LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 13.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.68.

TSLA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,894,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,777,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $582.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

