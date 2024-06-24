Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $728,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000.

Shares of BATS GJAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.81. 5,971 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

