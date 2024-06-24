Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 18,204 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 165.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,981 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,421,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,132,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

