Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 20,318 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 429,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 291,829 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,107.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 240,159 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,454,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GSST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 67,568 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

