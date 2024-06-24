Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 633,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

