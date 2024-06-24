Ignite Planners LLC Sells 15,552 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 85,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IRM traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

