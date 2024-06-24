Ignite Planners LLC Sells 675 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after buying an additional 426,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,875. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

