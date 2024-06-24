Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,456,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $93.75. 9,064,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860,040. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.