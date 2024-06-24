Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.45. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

